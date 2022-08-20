Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results 8.19.22

Last night’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw a switch in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament as Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark had to be bow out due to injury leading to SmackDown becoming toxic. A new challenger was also determined for Gunther at Clash at the Castle. 

Here are the full results: 

A suspended Ronda Rousey has crashed the show

Don’t make Ronda makes a choice 

Rousey made her decision 

Flashback to 2019

Rousey arrested while The Tribal Chief pulls up 

Toxic Attraction defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to advance to the semifinals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament 

Sheamus defeated Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Happy Corbin and Sami Zayn

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan defeated Shotzi 

Shayna sends a loud and clear message to the SmackDown Women’s Champion

Next week on SmackDown 

Drew McIntyre is beneath The Tribal Chief 

Does Roman deserve to be champion?

Is this a look into the future?

