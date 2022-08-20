WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results 8.19.22
Last night’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw a switch in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament as Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark had to be bow out due to injury leading to SmackDown becoming toxic. A new challenger was also determined for Gunther at Clash at the Castle.
Here are the full results:
A suspended Ronda Rousey has crashed the show
Don’t make Ronda makes a choice
Rousey made her decision
Flashback to 2019
Rousey arrested while The Tribal Chief pulls up
Toxic Attraction defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to advance to the semifinals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament
Sheamus defeated Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Happy Corbin and Sami Zayn
SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan defeated Shotzi
Shayna sends a loud and clear message to the SmackDown Women’s Champion
Next week on SmackDown
Drew McIntyre is beneath The Tribal Chief
Does Roman deserve to be champion?
Is this a look into the future?
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!