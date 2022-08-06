WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 8.5.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The show featured fallout from SummerSlam and began the road to Clash at the Castle.
Here are the full results and recap:
The Bloodline has arrived
Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin
GOOOOAAALLLLLL
Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser
Intercontinental Championship on the line next week
Say what you want but Liv still holds the gold
Sonya Deville defeated Aliyah
Raquel Rodriguez defeated Sonya Deville
Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shotzi
Raquel Rodriguez defeated Xia Li
Raquel Rodriguez defeated Natalya
Shayna Baszler defeated Raquel Rodriguez
Winner: Shayna Baszler
Shayna Baszler has her eyes on the prize at Clash at the Castle
Level up or step off Sami
The Viking Raiders defeated two local talents
Payback is a kendo stick
Kofi Kingston defeated Erik
Can it be?
Doomsday has returned
