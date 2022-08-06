Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 8.5.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The show featured fallout from SummerSlam and began the road to Clash at the Castle. 

Here are the full results and recap:

The Bloodline has arrived 

Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin

GOOOOAAALLLLLL

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser

Intercontinental Championship on the line next week 

Say what you want but Liv still holds the gold 

Sonya Deville defeated Aliyah 

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Sonya Deville 

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shotzi

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Xia Li

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Natalya 

Shayna Baszler defeated Raquel Rodriguez 

Winner: Shayna Baszler 

Shayna Baszler has her eyes on the prize at Clash at the Castle 

Level up or step off Sami 

The Viking Raiders defeated two local talents

Payback is a kendo stick 

Kofi Kingston defeated Erik

Can it be?

Doomsday has returned

