WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 8.5.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The show featured fallout from SummerSlam and began the road to Clash at the Castle.

Here are the full results and recap:

The Bloodline has arrived

Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin

GOOOOAAALLLLLL

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser

Intercontinental Championship on the line next week

Say what you want but Liv still holds the gold

Sonya Deville defeated Aliyah

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Sonya Deville

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shotzi

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Xia Li

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Natalya

Shayna Baszler defeated Raquel Rodriguez

Winner: Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler has her eyes on the prize at Clash at the Castle

Level up or step off Sami

The Viking Raiders defeated two local talents

Payback is a kendo stick

Kofi Kingston defeated Erik

Can it be?

Doomsday has returned

