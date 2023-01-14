Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 1.13.23

Tonight's edition for Friday Night SmackDown saw the Intercontinental championship defended plus one of the best matches of Sami Zayn's career.

Here are the full results and recap:

Gunther defeated Braun Strowman to retain the Intercontinental Championship  

Sami being told he would be riding solo tonight 

Rey Mysterio has entered the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble 

Karrion Kross got the jump on the masked luchador 

Tegan Nox defeated Xia Li

The Vikings are coming for Drew McIntyre and Sheamus

Adam Pearce with a two for one special for Drew and Sheamus 

Who is Bray Wyatt?

Kevin Owens won't leave Sami alone 

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Liv Morgan 

Even out of a lost Sonya Deville thought she deserved a rematch

Sonya looked to make a statement attacking Charlotte Flair

Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn via Disqualification 

The Bloodline may have been thinking of Sami's best interest but he didn't seem pleased

SOLO SOLO SOLO

The Bloodline stood tall

