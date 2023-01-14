WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 1.13.23
Tonight's edition for Friday Night SmackDown saw the Intercontinental championship defended plus one of the best matches of Sami Zayn's career.
Here are the full results and recap:
Gunther defeated Braun Strowman to retain the Intercontinental Championship
Sami being told he would be riding solo tonight
Rey Mysterio has entered the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble
Karrion Kross got the jump on the masked luchador
Tegan Nox defeated Xia Li
The Vikings are coming for Drew McIntyre and Sheamus
Adam Pearce with a two for one special for Drew and Sheamus
Who is Bray Wyatt?
Kevin Owens won't leave Sami alone
Raquel Rodriguez defeated Liv Morgan
Even out of a lost Sonya Deville thought she deserved a rematch
Sonya looked to make a statement attacking Charlotte Flair
Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn via Disqualification
The Bloodline may have been thinking of Sami's best interest but he didn't seem pleased
SOLO SOLO SOLO
The Bloodline stood tall