WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 1.20.23
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the Little Cesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns made his return for a contract signing with Kevin Owens plus the SmackDown Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tournament kicked off.
Here are the full results and recap:
The Bloodline pulling up to the arena
Honorary Uce in the doghouse?
Bracket for the tournament revealed
Dem Boys
Drew McIntyre and Sheamus defeated The Viking Raiders to advance to the semifinals
Here is the updated bracket
Could we be fractures within The Bloodline?
Raquel is ready to rumble in her home state
LA Knight defeated Frank Jones
The FireFly Funhouse has been revived
Hit Row defeated Los Lotharios to advance to the semifinals
You ain’t winning if you ain’t cheating
The first round is complete on the left side
Cheap shot
Should Roman listen to the Wise Man?
Operation coming soon
Imperium defeated The Brawling Brutes to advance to the semifinals
The Tribal Chief will see you now
This Monday celebrate 30 years of Monday Night RAW
Tick Tock Rey
Legado Del Fantasma defeated Maximum Male Models to advance to the semifinals
The first round has come to a close
Kevin Owens with the surprise jump or stun on Roman Reigns
Signed, Sealed, Delivered