Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 1.20.23

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 1.20.23

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the Little Cesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns made his return for a contract signing with Kevin Owens plus the SmackDown Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tournament kicked off.

Here are the full results and recap: 

The Bloodline pulling up to the arena

Honorary Uce in the doghouse?

Bracket for the tournament revealed 

Dem Boys

066362A8-5CE2-4EC3-B0F1-BDC69846DDB5
1
Gallery
1 Images

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus defeated The Viking Raiders to advance to the semifinals 

Here is the updated bracket

Could we be fractures within The Bloodline?

Raquel is ready to rumble in her home state 

43CD9096-7286-4EC9-BF8F-305DC1B96228
1
Gallery
1 Images

LA Knight defeated Frank Jones

The FireFly Funhouse has been revived 

CDB4A4F4-3DBC-4497-B4BD-CBBC2A754EDF
1
Gallery
1 Images

Hit Row defeated Los Lotharios to advance to the semifinals 

You ain’t winning if you ain’t cheating 

The first round is complete on the left side

Cheap shot 

Should Roman listen to the Wise Man?

Operation coming soon

34E9E8D6-6F17-4A7F-96E3-300F502A3514
1
Gallery
1 Images

Imperium defeated The Brawling Brutes to advance to the semifinals 

The Tribal Chief will see you now

This Monday celebrate 30 years of Monday Night RAW

Tick Tock Rey 

1A083F40-9BA8-45E4-85A8-E11C3ACF7FAE
1
Gallery
1 Images

Legado Del Fantasma defeated Maximum Male Models to advance to the semifinals 

The first round has come to a close 

Kevin Owens with the surprise jump or stun on Roman Reigns 

Signed, Sealed, Delivered 

Related Articles

916ABDEE-CA02-4A35-B5C4-DFFDC6C109B6
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 1.20.23

313B3E7E-F248-4232-ACAB-80239D901C22
WWE

Bracket for the SmackDown Tag Title Contender’s Tournament revealed

23F6A11D-648F-454C-9972-7EF20C946A41
WWE News

Vince McMahon spotted backstage at tonight’s SmackDown

BFA8E7B3-B926-46DA-9184-EAA089EFA543
WWE

WWE excepted to announce location for the 2023 Summerslam Premium Live Event

F183A65D-D90E-444C-8F0A-C48552894103
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 1.20.23

22352300-C67D-4F38-B682-5A76CC7D65A5
Wrestling News

PROGRESS and ICW announced the end of Peacock and WWE Network deals

1BAE744D-DAD6-4E7B-A49C-D9094BEC6E56
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Results and Recap 1.17.23

DC6203AB-760A-4E26-80A1-0B8C12E2F270
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Preview: New Year’s Evil Fallout 1.17.23