WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 1.20.23

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the Little Cesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns made his return for a contract signing with Kevin Owens plus the SmackDown Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tournament kicked off.

Here are the full results and recap:

The Bloodline pulling up to the arena

Honorary Uce in the doghouse?

Bracket for the tournament revealed

Dem Boys

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus defeated The Viking Raiders to advance to the semifinals

Here is the updated bracket

Could we be fractures within The Bloodline?

Raquel is ready to rumble in her home state

LA Knight defeated Frank Jones

The FireFly Funhouse has been revived

Hit Row defeated Los Lotharios to advance to the semifinals

You ain’t winning if you ain’t cheating

The first round is complete on the left side

Cheap shot

Should Roman listen to the Wise Man?

Operation coming soon

Imperium defeated The Brawling Brutes to advance to the semifinals

The Tribal Chief will see you now

This Monday celebrate 30 years of Monday Night RAW

Tick Tock Rey

Legado Del Fantasma defeated Maximum Male Models to advance to the semifinals

The first round has come to a close

Kevin Owens with the surprise jump or stun on Roman Reigns

Signed, Sealed, Delivered