WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap: RAW stars invade, The finals set for tag title contender’s tournament and Kevin Owens spares Sami Zayn 1.27.23

Tonight’s edition emendated from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. This was the go home show for the Royal Rumble and saw the semifinals of the SmackDown Tag Title Contender’s Tournament.

Here are the full results and recap:

This past Monday The Bloodline held the Tribal Court of Sami Zayn

Everyone wishes they had a Sami Zayn in their life

Rey Mysterio defeated Karrion Kross

What is Austin Theory doing here?

SmackDown aka The Efficient Show

The Miz declared for the Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar picked up where he left off this past Monday

Lacey Evans defeated Jazmin Allure

Lacey Evans is back and in the Royal Rumble

Two best friends looking to put on banger after banger on their way to winning the SmackDown Tag Title Contender’s Tournament

The Viking Raiders decimated Drew and Sheamus

Hit Row learned to never laugh at anyone’s misery again

Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated Hit Row to advance to the finals of the SmackDown Tag Title Contender’s Tournament

Kevin Owens, The Bloodline Killer

Bray Wyatt with the world’s smallest lantern?!?

Tomorrow we meet the real Bray Wyatt

Imperium defeated Legado Del Fantasma to advance to the finals of the SmackDown Tag Title Contender’s Tournament

The finals are set

Sonya Devill is the embodiment of #NeverGiveUp

Sami! Sami! Sami!

Oh no!

Sami was spared