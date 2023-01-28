Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap: RAW stars invade, The finals set for tag title contender’s tournament and Kevin Owens spares Sami Zayn 1.27.23

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap: RAW stars invade, The finals set for tag title contender’s tournament and Kevin Owens spares Sami Zayn 1.27.23

Tonight’s edition emendated from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. This was the go home show for the Royal Rumble and saw the semifinals of the SmackDown Tag Title Contender’s Tournament.

Here are the full results and recap: 

This past Monday The Bloodline held the Tribal Court of Sami Zayn

Everyone wishes they had a Sami Zayn in their life 

BDB3D0B5-1A8C-48B3-9BEC-519DDAC21083
1
Gallery
1 Images

Rey Mysterio defeated Karrion Kross 

What is Austin Theory doing here?

SmackDown aka The Efficient Show

The Miz declared for the Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar picked up where he left off this past Monday 

E110BCE1-F43F-4462-9FFB-D2BA4A2078C3
1
Gallery
1 Images

Lacey Evans defeated Jazmin Allure 

Lacey Evans is back and in the Royal Rumble 

Two best friends looking to put on banger after banger on their way to winning the SmackDown Tag Title Contender’s Tournament 

The Viking Raiders decimated Drew and Sheamus 

Hit Row learned to never laugh at anyone’s misery again

904B8618-A770-4C61-91FD-6829D3F848B1
1
Gallery
1 Images

Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated Hit Row to advance to the finals of the SmackDown Tag Title Contender’s Tournament 

Kevin Owens, The Bloodline Killer 

Bray Wyatt with the world’s smallest lantern?!?

Tomorrow we meet the real Bray Wyatt 

C3DEB63B-A501-44DC-8591-EBD8C79AF383
1
Gallery
1 Images

Imperium defeated Legado Del Fantasma to advance to the finals of the SmackDown Tag Title Contender’s Tournament 

The finals are set 

Sonya Devill is the embodiment of #NeverGiveUp

Sami! Sami! Sami!

Oh no!

Sami was spared 

Related Articles

E80138D7-A3B4-4CE8-814B-CE49C73686A7
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap: RAW stars invade, The finals set for tag title contender’s tournament and Kevin Owens spares Sami Zayn 1.27.23

598A4F45-C517-412B-A62F-AC28858CA8BE
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Royal Rumble Go Home Show 1.27.23

89ACB2D4-2F39-4242-8F41-61B2BAB21D9B
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Results and Recap 1.24.23

7C80EAB0-E761-4845-A49C-17F13C8BF7DB
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Preview 1.24.23

63A888C4-B71E-47BD-A795-F563CCA6592D
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap: RAW is XXX 1.23.23

FA718991-72B9-4907-9C87-CEEC9BCD25B5
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: RAW is XXX 1.23.23

916ABDEE-CA02-4A35-B5C4-DFFDC6C109B6
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 1.20.23

313B3E7E-F248-4232-ACAB-80239D901C22
WWE

Bracket for the SmackDown Tag Title Contender’s Tournament revealed