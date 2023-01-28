WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap: RAW stars invade, The finals set for tag title contender’s tournament and Kevin Owens spares Sami Zayn 1.27.23
Tonight’s edition emendated from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. This was the go home show for the Royal Rumble and saw the semifinals of the SmackDown Tag Title Contender’s Tournament.
Here are the full results and recap:
This past Monday The Bloodline held the Tribal Court of Sami Zayn
Everyone wishes they had a Sami Zayn in their life
Rey Mysterio defeated Karrion Kross
What is Austin Theory doing here?
SmackDown aka The Efficient Show
The Miz declared for the Royal Rumble
Brock Lesnar picked up where he left off this past Monday
Lacey Evans defeated Jazmin Allure
Lacey Evans is back and in the Royal Rumble
Two best friends looking to put on banger after banger on their way to winning the SmackDown Tag Title Contender’s Tournament
The Viking Raiders decimated Drew and Sheamus
Hit Row learned to never laugh at anyone’s misery again
Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated Hit Row to advance to the finals of the SmackDown Tag Title Contender’s Tournament
Kevin Owens, The Bloodline Killer
Bray Wyatt with the world’s smallest lantern?!?
Tomorrow we meet the real Bray Wyatt
Imperium defeated Legado Del Fantasma to advance to the finals of the SmackDown Tag Title Contender’s Tournament
The finals are set
Sonya Devill is the embodiment of #NeverGiveUp
Sami! Sami! Sami!
Oh no!
Sami was spared