WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 10.14.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the fallout from the Extreme Rules premium live event. The show emendated from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bray Wyatt made his return to SmackDown, the in-ring debut of LA Knight and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

What a chaotic start to SmackDown

Not the way Jey wanted that phone call to go

Sami Zayn defeated Kofi Kingston

Did Dominik drive his father out of WWE?

Roxanne came to SmackDown to pick Cora Jade’s poison and found herself in action later in the night

Braun Strowman defeated two enchantment talents

The battle of the monsters incoming

The Honorary Uce = The Honorary Hype Man

LA Knight defeated Månsôör

The entire roster has been put on notice

The WWE Universe and WWE has never be the same after this

Damage CTRL defeated Roxanne Perez, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez

The Viking Raiders are coming back and are not alone

Legado Del Fantasma defeated Hit Row

Liv Morgan will not be disrespected and took her lost out on Sonya

Karrion Kross was unable to compete but have no fear his replacement was none other than…

Rey Mysterio became the number one contender to the Intercontinental Championship

Welcome home Bray

A new side of Bray. The WWE Universe saved his life

Um??? What was that?