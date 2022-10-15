WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 10.14.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the fallout from the Extreme Rules premium live event. The show emendated from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bray Wyatt made his return to SmackDown, the in-ring debut of LA Knight and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
What a chaotic start to SmackDown
Not the way Jey wanted that phone call to go
Sami Zayn defeated Kofi Kingston
Did Dominik drive his father out of WWE?
Roxanne came to SmackDown to pick Cora Jade’s poison and found herself in action later in the night
Braun Strowman defeated two enchantment talents
The battle of the monsters incoming
The Honorary Uce = The Honorary Hype Man
LA Knight defeated Månsôör
The entire roster has been put on notice
The WWE Universe and WWE has never be the same after this
Damage CTRL defeated Roxanne Perez, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez
The Viking Raiders are coming back and are not alone
Legado Del Fantasma defeated Hit Row
Liv Morgan will not be disrespected and took her lost out on Sonya
Karrion Kross was unable to compete but have no fear his replacement was none other than…
Rey Mysterio became the number one contender to the Intercontinental Championship
Welcome home Bray
A new side of Bray. The WWE Universe saved his life
Um??? What was that?