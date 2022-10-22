Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 10.21.22

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 10.21.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Logan Paul made his return to SmackDown plus the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship was on the line. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

D05D2518-2497-4829-B09F-437C59E3C4BB
1
Gallery
1 Images

Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus 

Never mess with The Bloodline 

This version of Bray is just a servant and unapologetic 

That might not be very ucey Jey

5ADCD895-847E-4E8C-84F3-D7F3D6D9D1D4
1
Gallery
1 Images

The match ended in a Double Count-out

Morgan snapped 

Hardcore Liv?!?

The giants went face to face 

A glimpse at The Megastar 

Drew McIntyre wants to run it back in the steel cage 

5BCC873B-112D-4797-BB6B-B68234AD9F1A
1
Gallery
1 Images

Damage CTRL defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship 

Howdy? Did you scan the QR code?

Ronda Rousey will host open challenges on her time?

Did you scan the new QR Code?

Legado Del Fantasma looks to put down Hit Row

Rey Mysterio defeated Ludwig Kaiser 

Logan Paul delivered a message to The Tribal Chief 

Not ucey Jey. Not ucey at all.

All Logan Paul needs is one shot 

Related Articles

9E5D832B-6785-4F3F-8F30-2531A29FE18A
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 10.21.22

5BCC873B-112D-4797-BB6B-B68234AD9F1A
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 10.21.22

B5EEA0B5-FB08-47FB-8EEA-AE3019741450
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Results and Recap 10.18.22

7855974B-EBE2-47C7-9E9D-C9EE2408BE2F
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT Preview: Halloween Havoc Go Home Show 10.18.22

72D31022-A975-4C80-9DF7-3A4EF5D10EE8
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 10.17.22

B8B91D3D-17B2-4829-8BEC-8321247EDFAD
WWE News

Baron Corbin Made His Return to WWE Alongside a WWE Hall of Famer

6B706CFF-845C-43B8-83F7-39B45F6B49BD
WWE News

WWE Day 1 Pulled From 2023 Premium Live Event Schedule

75BA0542-EABE-4714-B88E-2777FEF19889
WWE News

A Canceled WWE Live Event Rescheduled For Next Year