WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 10.21.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Logan Paul made his return to SmackDown plus the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship was on the line.

Here are the full results and recap:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus

Never mess with The Bloodline

This version of Bray is just a servant and unapologetic

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

That might not be very ucey Jey

1 Gallery 1 Images

The match ended in a Double Count-out

Morgan snapped

Hardcore Liv?!?

The giants went face to face

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A glimpse at The Megastar

Drew McIntyre wants to run it back in the steel cage

1 Gallery 1 Images

Damage CTRL defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Howdy? Did you scan the QR code?

Ronda Rousey will host open challenges on her time?

Did you scan the new QR Code?

Legado Del Fantasma looks to put down Hit Row

Rey Mysterio defeated Ludwig Kaiser

Logan Paul delivered a message to The Tribal Chief

Not ucey Jey. Not ucey at all.

All Logan Paul needs is one shot