WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 10.21.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Logan Paul made his return to SmackDown plus the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship was on the line.
Here are the full results and recap:
Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus
Never mess with The Bloodline
This version of Bray is just a servant and unapologetic
That might not be very ucey Jey
The match ended in a Double Count-out
Morgan snapped
Hardcore Liv?!?
The giants went face to face
A glimpse at The Megastar
Drew McIntyre wants to run it back in the steel cage
Damage CTRL defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
Howdy? Did you scan the QR code?
Ronda Rousey will host open challenges on her time?
Did you scan the new QR Code?
Legado Del Fantasma looks to put down Hit Row
Rey Mysterio defeated Ludwig Kaiser
Logan Paul delivered a message to The Tribal Chief
Not ucey Jey. Not ucey at all.
All Logan Paul needs is one shot