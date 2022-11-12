WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 11.11.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Usos looked to break The New Day’s longest tag title record, the SmackDown World Cup commenenced and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Usos defeated The New Day to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What plans did The Tribal Chief had tonight?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Santos Escobar defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to advance to the semifinals of the SmackDown Word Cup Tourney

This is something the WWE Universe never thought they wanted until now

1 Gallery 1 Images

Shotzi won the Six Pack Challenahe and became Number One Contender to the SmackDown Women’s Championship

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Night Night Shotzi

1 Gallery 1 Images

Braun Strowman defeated Jinder Mahal to advance to the semifinals of the SmackDown World Cup

Sarah Logan is back!

Next week on SmackDown

Welcome back Sheamus

WARGAMES!!!

The Brawling Brutes didn’t come alone

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!