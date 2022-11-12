WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 11.11.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Usos looked to break The New Day’s longest tag title record, the SmackDown World Cup commenenced and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
The Usos defeated The New Day to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
What plans did The Tribal Chief had tonight?
Santos Escobar defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to advance to the semifinals of the SmackDown Word Cup Tourney
This is something the WWE Universe never thought they wanted until now
Shotzi won the Six Pack Challenahe and became Number One Contender to the SmackDown Women’s Championship
Night Night Shotzi
Braun Strowman defeated Jinder Mahal to advance to the semifinals of the SmackDown World Cup
Sarah Logan is back!
Next week on SmackDown
Welcome back Sheamus
WARGAMES!!!
The Brawling Brutes didn’t come alone
