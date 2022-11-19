WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 11.18.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendation from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The SmackDown World Cup continued plus Shotzi took on Shayna Baszler.

Here are the full results and recap:

It is official

It’s Fight Night

“The Honorary Brute” Drew McIntyre

🎤🎤🎤

That’s not a prediction. That is a spoiler

Ricochet defeated Mustafa Ali to advance to the semifinals of the SmackDown World Cup

Nothing but respect

Could The Bloodline get on the same page before The Tribal Chief showed up

Is Jey jealous of Jimmy and Sami’s relationship?

Six man tag action incoming

Emma’s eyes fully on Madcap Moss

Karrion Kross defeated Madcap Moss

LA Knight is gonna regret doing that

Shotzi defeated Shayna Baszler

What is Bray Wyatt up to?

Some will say this was karma

The New Day and Braun Strowman defeated Imperium

Braun Strowman stands by what he said

Next week on SmackDown

Butch defeated Sami Zayn to advance to the semifinals of the SmackDown World Cup

The Tribal Chief looked to clean house

The final member of Team Brawling Brutes