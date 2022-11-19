WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 11.18.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendation from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The SmackDown World Cup continued plus Shotzi took on Shayna Baszler.
Here are the full results and recap:
It is official
It’s Fight Night
“The Honorary Brute” Drew McIntyre
That’s not a prediction. That is a spoiler
Ricochet defeated Mustafa Ali to advance to the semifinals of the SmackDown World Cup
Nothing but respect
Could The Bloodline get on the same page before The Tribal Chief showed up
Is Jey jealous of Jimmy and Sami’s relationship?
Six man tag action incoming
Emma’s eyes fully on Madcap Moss
Karrion Kross defeated Madcap Moss
LA Knight is gonna regret doing that
Shotzi defeated Shayna Baszler
What is Bray Wyatt up to?
Some will say this was karma
The New Day and Braun Strowman defeated Imperium
Braun Strowman stands by what he said
Next week on SmackDown
Butch defeated Sami Zayn to advance to the semifinals of the SmackDown World Cup
The Tribal Chief looked to clean house
The final member of Team Brawling Brutes