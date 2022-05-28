WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 5.27.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas. Ronda Rousey faced Raquel Rodriguez in a rematch Who did The New Day enlisted for help and so much more.
Here are the full results:
The Undisputed Tag Champions kicked off the show
Update on Randy Orton
12 years of history
Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle had enough of The Bloodline
Shotzi looking to rally the locker room against Raquel
This was a Randy Orton creation
Doors aren’t Shotzi’s friend
The match ended in no contest
SmackDown Women’s Champion and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler
Who? Who? Who?
Los Lotharios defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky
Go Shanky Go Shanky Go Shanky
Max Dupri is officially on the blue brand
This week’s guest…
Reunited and it feels so good
Finally someone gets it
Wake up and smell the coffee Sami
The reunion was over before it started and Owens didn’t take it so easily
GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser defeated Intercontinental Champion Ricochet and Drew Gulak
Look who just became an honorary Uce
The New Day’s mystery partner is…
Winners: The New Day and Drew McIntyre defeated The Brawling Brutes
