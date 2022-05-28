Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 5.27.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas. Ronda Rousey faced Raquel Rodriguez in a rematch Who did The New Day enlisted for help and so much more.

Here are the full results: 

The Undisputed Tag Champions kicked off the show

Update on Randy Orton

12 years of history 

Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle had enough of The Bloodline 

Shotzi looking to rally the locker room against Raquel

This was a Randy Orton creation 

Doors aren’t Shotzi’s friend 

The match ended in no contest 

SmackDown Women’s Champion and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler 

Who? Who? Who?

Los Lotharios defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky

Go Shanky Go Shanky Go Shanky

Max Dupri is officially on the blue brand

This week’s guest…

Reunited and it feels so good

Finally someone gets it 

Wake up and smell the coffee Sami

The reunion was over before it started and Owens didn’t take it so easily

GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser defeated Intercontinental Champion Ricochet and Drew Gulak

Look who just became an honorary Uce

The New Day’s mystery partner is…

Winners: The New Day and Drew McIntyre defeated The Brawling Brutes

