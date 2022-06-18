WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 6.17.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. We witnessed the return of Mr. McMahon, the debut of Max Dupri’s Maximum Male Models, a Last Laugh Match and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Then. Now. Forever. Together.

Riddle is focused tonight

Get well soon Randy

Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin

This is how you get the last laugh

Will we be a submission match at Money in the Bank?

New Day defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky

The raid resumes next week

Sheamus is in MITB

But so is Drew

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler to qualify for Money in the Bank

Max Dupri will not stand for these conditions

Forever Champion

Next week

Roman Reigns defeated Riddle to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar is back

Down goes Roman

Suplex City has reopened for business

