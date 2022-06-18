WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 6.17.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. We witnessed the return of Mr. McMahon, the debut of Max Dupri’s Maximum Male Models, a Last Laugh Match and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Riddle is focused tonight
Get well soon Randy
Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin
This is how you get the last laugh
Will we be a submission match at Money in the Bank?
New Day defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky
The raid resumes next week
Sheamus is in MITB
But so is Drew
Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler to qualify for Money in the Bank
Max Dupri will not stand for these conditions
Forever Champion
Next week
Roman Reigns defeated Riddle to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar is back
Down goes Roman
Suplex City has reopened for business
