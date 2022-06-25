WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 6.24.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas as the road to Money in the Bank continued. Two qualifying matches, Ricochet looked to wrestle his Intercontinental Championship from the iron grip of Gunther and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Previously on SmackDown
Who will be the last man standing after SummerSlam?
The Scottish Warrior has his eyes locked on Roman Reigns
Flashback to Survivor Series 2015
Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are OUT of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Sami is looking to PROTECT Roman
Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
No more rematches
Shanky got the moves
Guess who’s back?
You may have been back on the blue brand for weeks but you just put your foot in your mouth
Looks like Sonya found some friends
Lacey Evans and Raquel Rodriguez defeate Sonya Deville
The Street Profits checking out their potential new digs
Best joke ever
Halloween came early it seems
Rousey got some bars
Gunther defeated Ricochet to retain the Intercontinental Championship
Shotzi defeatef Tamina and qualified for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match
They mean business
The grand opening is next
Last week the lighting was off. This week the dressing room wasn’t right.
Sign us up
Next week
Drew McIntyre and Sheamus defeated the Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos to RE-QUALIFY for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!