WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 6.24.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas as the road to Money in the Bank continued. Two qualifying matches, Ricochet looked to wrestle his Intercontinental Championship from the iron grip of Gunther and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Previously on SmackDown

Who will be the last man standing after SummerSlam?

The Scottish Warrior has his eyes locked on Roman Reigns

Flashback to Survivor Series 2015

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are OUT of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Sami is looking to PROTECT Roman

Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

No more rematches

Shanky got the moves

Guess who’s back?

You may have been back on the blue brand for weeks but you just put your foot in your mouth

Looks like Sonya found some friends

Lacey Evans and Raquel Rodriguez defeate Sonya Deville

The Street Profits checking out their potential new digs

Best joke ever

Halloween came early it seems

Rousey got some bars

Gunther defeated Ricochet to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Shotzi defeatef Tamina and qualified for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match

They mean business

The grand opening is next

Last week the lighting was off. This week the dressing room wasn’t right.

Sign us up

Next week

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus defeated the Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos to RE-QUALIFY for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

