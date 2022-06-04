WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 6.3.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown was the finals stop before Hell in a Cell and emendated from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

The Undisputed Tag Team Championship were on the line, a six pack challenge determined Ronda Rousey’s next challenger plus Madcap Moss returned. Who gain the all important momentum heading into Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event?

Here are the full results:

New Day kicked off the show

The show was dedicated to Michael Cole

Get well soon E

Early birthday present from New Day to Drew

Drew calling his shot

Rematch alert

The Brawling Brutes defeated Drew McIntyre and The New Day

Tonight wasn’t about championships

Who is Max Dupri’s first client?

Jinder Mahal defeated Humberto

Turnabouts fair play

Natalya became number one contender to the SmackDown Women’s Championship

They don’t call her The BOAT for nothing

Lacey Evans returns next week (hopefully)

Guess who’s back?

The old Madcap is gone

The match was made official

Happy Corbin defeated Madcap Moss via disqualification

This is the new Madcap

Jimmy Uso is great at impression

This Sunday

The championship hits continue next week

Another tag team partner bites the dust

This became a handicap match

Honorary Uce for the win

Winners: The Usos defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championship

This isn’t over for a long shot

