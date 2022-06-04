WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 6.3.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown was the finals stop before Hell in a Cell and emendated from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.
The Undisputed Tag Team Championship were on the line, a six pack challenge determined Ronda Rousey’s next challenger plus Madcap Moss returned. Who gain the all important momentum heading into Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event?
Here are the full results:
New Day kicked off the show
The show was dedicated to Michael Cole
Get well soon E
Early birthday present from New Day to Drew
Drew calling his shot
Rematch alert
The Brawling Brutes defeated Drew McIntyre and The New Day
Tonight wasn’t about championships
Who is Max Dupri’s first client?
Jinder Mahal defeated Humberto
Turnabouts fair play
Natalya became number one contender to the SmackDown Women’s Championship
They don’t call her The BOAT for nothing
Lacey Evans returns next week (hopefully)
Guess who’s back?
The old Madcap is gone
The match was made official
Happy Corbin defeated Madcap Moss via disqualification
This is the new Madcap
Jimmy Uso is great at impression
This Sunday
The championship hits continue next week
Another tag team partner bites the dust
This became a handicap match
Honorary Uce for the win
Winners: The Usos defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championship
This isn’t over for a long shot
