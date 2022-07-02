WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 7.1.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown was the go home show for Money in the Bank which emanated from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The Battle of the Brands took place as six women from tomorrow’s Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
2016 Money in the Bank vibes
Seth Rollins looking to become a two time MITB winner
SmackDown just became Awesome
Sami Zayn looking to play role of protector with the briefcase
Who will earn the final spot?
Battle Royal to kick us off
Happy Corbin wins the Battle Royal
Will we get an answer from Corbin?
Doesn’t get more personal than this
Will Natalya tap out Ronda Rousey tomorrow?
The match never got started but New Day seems to have met their match
Fatal four way and the winner will claim the final spot
SmackDown welcome to the big time
Big Time Becks has the night off
Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Shotzi, Lacey Evans and Raquel Rodriguez
Sneaky Becky
Consequences are coming Sonya’s way for this
The debut of Maximum Male Models is finally happening tonight
The Usos have zero fear
Are The Street Profits having trouble in paradise?
Catchphrase stolen
The debut of Maximum Male Models
Next week Maximum Male Models debut their Tennis Wear Collection
Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin, The Miz and Ezekiel to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
