WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 7.1.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown was the go home show for Money in the Bank which emanated from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The Battle of the Brands took place as six women from tomorrow’s Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

2016 Money in the Bank vibes

Seth Rollins looking to become a two time MITB winner

SmackDown just became Awesome

Sami Zayn looking to play role of protector with the briefcase

Who will earn the final spot?

Battle Royal to kick us off

Happy Corbin wins the Battle Royal

Will we get an answer from Corbin?

Doesn’t get more personal than this

Will Natalya tap out Ronda Rousey tomorrow?

The match never got started but New Day seems to have met their match

Fatal four way and the winner will claim the final spot

SmackDown welcome to the big time

Big Time Becks has the night off

Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Shotzi, Lacey Evans and Raquel Rodriguez

Sneaky Becky

Consequences are coming Sonya’s way for this

The debut of Maximum Male Models is finally happening tonight

The Usos have zero fear

Are The Street Profits having trouble in paradise?

Catchphrase stolen

The debut of Maximum Male Models

Next week Maximum Male Models debut their Tennis Wear Collection

Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin, The Miz and Ezekiel to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

