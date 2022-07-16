WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 7.15.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from The Amway Center Center in Orlando, Florida as the road to SummerSlam continued.
Here are the full results and recap:
Guess who’s back?
Pat is looking to humble Happy Corbin and bring him back to reality
Excuses excuses excuses
SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan defeated Natalya
Applications for Theory’s Special Counsel coming soon
It’s a new raid yes it is
The REAL Vikings have arrived
Air New Day
Gunther hates disappointment
Lacey Evans tried to apologize for last week
This match was supposed to be Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus but Shemaus had another excuse.
Drew McIntyre defeated Ridge Holland
Maximum Male Models will be unveiling their beachwear line next week along with the debut of Max Dupri’s sister Maxxine Dupri
Madcap Moss defeated Theory via DQ
Next week’s SmackDown is STACKED
The Usos have had enough of Theory
Angelo Dawkins defeated Jimmy Uso
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be the special guest referee at SummerSlam
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!