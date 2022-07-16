Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 7.15.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from The Amway Center Center in Orlando, Florida as the road to SummerSlam continued. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Guess who’s back?

Pat is looking to humble Happy Corbin and bring him back to reality 

Excuses excuses excuses 

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan defeated Natalya 

Applications for Theory’s Special Counsel coming soon 

It’s a new raid yes it is 

The REAL Vikings have arrived 

Air New Day

Gunther hates disappointment 

Lacey Evans tried to apologize for last week

This match was supposed to be Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus but Shemaus had another excuse.

Drew McIntyre defeated Ridge Holland 

Maximum Male Models will be unveiling their beachwear line next week along with the debut of Max Dupri’s sister Maxxine Dupri

Madcap Moss defeated Theory via DQ

Next week’s SmackDown is STACKED 

The Usos have had enough of Theory

Angelo Dawkins defeated Jimmy Uso

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be the special guest referee at SummerSlam

