WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 7.15.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from The Amway Center Center in Orlando, Florida as the road to SummerSlam continued.

Here are the full results and recap:

Guess who’s back?

Pat is looking to humble Happy Corbin and bring him back to reality

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Excuses excuses excuses

1 Gallery 1 Images

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan defeated Natalya

Applications for Theory’s Special Counsel coming soon

1 Gallery 1 Images

It’s a new raid yes it is

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The REAL Vikings have arrived

Air New Day

Gunther hates disappointment

Lacey Evans tried to apologize for last week

1 Gallery 1 Images

This match was supposed to be Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus but Shemaus had another excuse.

Drew McIntyre defeated Ridge Holland

Maximum Male Models will be unveiling their beachwear line next week along with the debut of Max Dupri’s sister Maxxine Dupri

1 Gallery 1 Images

Madcap Moss defeated Theory via DQ

Next week’s SmackDown is STACKED

The Usos have had enough of Theory

1 Gallery 1 Images

Angelo Dawkins defeated Jimmy Uso

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be the special guest referee at SummerSlam

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!