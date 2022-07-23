WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 7.22.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The road to SummerSlam took a massive turn as Stephanie McMahon made her return, Liv Morgan and Ronda went face to face and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Welcome to the Queendom
Do you love Theory?
The Street Profits are here
It’s on now
Air Dawkins
Theory stuck in the middle
Ludwig Kaiser defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
Not good enough
Relive the Cinderella Story
Who has more passion?
Look out Pat
Chaos has erupted
The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky
Enough Sonya
The sword is banned next week
Has Sheamus become soft?
Drew accepts
It is official
The “wiseman” giving some wisdom
Raquel Rodriguez defeated Sonya Deville
Lacey Evans demands respect
WWE Hall of Famer in the building
Maxxine Dupri has arrived
The Street Profits and Macap Moss defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Mr. MITB Theory via DQ
The Beast is here!!!
