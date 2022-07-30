Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 7.29.22

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 7.29.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced off in the first ever Good Old-Fashion Irish Donnybrook Match. The winner became the number one contender for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle. 

Here are the full results and recap:

FD76CB52-36EB-4C32-B117-A21E698E6D31
1
Gallery
1 Images

Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus to become the number one contender to the Undisputed Universal Championship 

People continue to over look Mr. MITB

Happy Corbin got the best seat in the house

What a low blow

Can Theory deliver tomorrow?

Could Paul help Theory?

8A05E876-D319-4BE0-A2A9-57E3285BFEA3
1
Gallery
1 Images

Shotzi defeated Aliyah 

Ronda has had enough 

Goodbye Shotzi

A21C2A1F-F7A2-480A-9BD4-21C462318AF0
1
Gallery
1 Images

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville 

The Usos and Profits are asking smart questions

Double J don’t forget 

I guess he isn’t gone

BB68BD37-A47F-45C6-A4E9-4EE66976D084
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Viking Raiders defeated The New Day

Down goes Woods

No one can sell a story like Paul Heyman 

Look who’s here 

Next stop 

Wanna run back WrestleMania 36

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

57F9226B-99DD-48DA-AA85-9A3218BF0B52
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 7.29.22

D56934E6-B055-44A0-AB80-92A989E2873B
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: SummerSlam Go Home Show 7.29.22

775FF23B-6D32-4232-A89D-9C2D783AEE73
WWE News

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs Riddle SummerSlam match postponed

E8F13884-AC82-4DD3-8F07-AFB80ACA7230
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* WrestleMania 40 to take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday April 6 and Sunday April 7, 2024

6518F591-6132-4CDF-839D-5D9BC6EE879D
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 7.26.22

9F534925-77C6-4925-B2CF-0CA5FF32FFC5
WWE NXT 2.0

New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions to be crowned next week

14798D3D-79F1-4E4C-ADF8-249BF9320192
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 7.26.22

58E9BD6F-C8B6-4970-B416-808CED1E4AC3
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE RAW Superstar moved to NXT 2.0 at recent live event