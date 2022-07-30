WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 7.29.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced off in the first ever Good Old-Fashion Irish Donnybrook Match. The winner became the number one contender for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle.
Here are the full results and recap:
Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus to become the number one contender to the Undisputed Universal Championship
People continue to over look Mr. MITB
Happy Corbin got the best seat in the house
What a low blow
Can Theory deliver tomorrow?
Could Paul help Theory?
Shotzi defeated Aliyah
Ronda has had enough
Goodbye Shotzi
SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville
The Usos and Profits are asking smart questions
Double J don’t forget
I guess he isn’t gone
The Viking Raiders defeated The New Day
Down goes Woods
No one can sell a story like Paul Heyman
Look who’s here
Next stop
Wanna run back WrestleMania 36
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!