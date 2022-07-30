WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 7.29.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced off in the first ever Good Old-Fashion Irish Donnybrook Match. The winner became the number one contender for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle.

Here are the full results and recap:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus to become the number one contender to the Undisputed Universal Championship

People continue to over look Mr. MITB

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Happy Corbin got the best seat in the house

What a low blow

Can Theory deliver tomorrow?

Could Paul help Theory?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Shotzi defeated Aliyah

Ronda has had enough

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Goodbye Shotzi

1 Gallery 1 Images

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville

The Usos and Profits are asking smart questions

Double J don’t forget

I guess he isn’t gone

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Viking Raiders defeated The New Day

Down goes Woods

No one can sell a story like Paul Heyman

Look who’s here

Next stop

Wanna run back WrestleMania 36

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!