WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 8.12.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The show continued to build toward Clash at the Castle and the fallout from the return of Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

Here are the full results and recap:

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Xia Li and Shotzi to advance to the semifinals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament

Time to show The Bloodline a new timeline

The main event for Clash at the Castle

Message sent to both Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross via The Usos

The history of the Intercontinental Championship

Things didn’t end well for Kofi

Drew got some revenge

Hit Row is back in style

Hit Row defeated two local talent

Being Ronda Rousey is expensive

Liv Morgan stands tall is this a look into the future

Where were you Sami?

The match end in No Contest

Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss defeated The Usos

What is Sami doing here?

Will Garza and Carrillo be able to join the Maximum Male Models?

Roman and Drew come face to face next week

Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the Intercontinental Championship

