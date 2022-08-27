WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 8.26.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The road to Clash at the Castle heated up as a tag team earned a second chance in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Here are the full results and recap:

Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin

Play by play coverage from Pat McAfee

A meeting of the minds

The boyhood dream of making it big in WWE to have his dreams shattered and now writing his redemption story

Kross is still lingering in the shadows

Natalya and Sonya Deville advanced to the semifinals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament

Semifinals set for later tonight

This is the Queen of Spades

Who will walk out with the gold?

Who is the real Ring General?

They are more alike than they think

Who will win the ultimate staring contest?

The start of the next greatest friendship

Did Sami earn a spot in The Bloodline?

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to advance to the finals

What is happening?

Somber moment for the Day of New

An ambulance is being called but not for who you think

Tonight is not their night

Level Up airs on Fridays after SmackDown on Peacock and WWE Network

Celebrate two years of The Tribal Chief next week

Next week is STACKED

Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn

Who can stop The Bloodline?



