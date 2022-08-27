WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 8.26.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The road to Clash at the Castle heated up as a tag team earned a second chance in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament.
Here are the full results and recap:
Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin
Play by play coverage from Pat McAfee
A meeting of the minds
The boyhood dream of making it big in WWE to have his dreams shattered and now writing his redemption story
Kross is still lingering in the shadows
Natalya and Sonya Deville advanced to the semifinals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament
Semifinals set for later tonight
This is the Queen of Spades
Who will walk out with the gold?
Who is the real Ring General?
They are more alike than they think
Who will win the ultimate staring contest?
The start of the next greatest friendship
Did Sami earn a spot in The Bloodline?
Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to advance to the finals
What is happening?
Somber moment for the Day of New
An ambulance is being called but not for who you think
Tonight is not their night
Celebrate two years of The Tribal Chief next week
Next week is STACKED
Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn
Who can stop The Bloodline?