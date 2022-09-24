WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 9.23.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah saw the return of the Tribal Chief and Head of the Table Roman Reigns plus the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship was on the line as The Usos defended against The Brawling Brutes.

Here are the full results and recap:

One of the greatest factions of all time

Six weeks from tomorrow

Everyone and Everything belongs to the Island of Relevancy

Solo was sent by The Samoan Elders

The Enforcer of The Bloodline

It is official

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan defeated Lacey Evans

Morgan has snapped

Liv Morgan can get extreme

You mess with The Honorary Uce you mess with The Enforcer

New Day defeated Maximum Male Models

Max Dupri has reached his boiling point

Tale of the tape

Braun Strowman defeated Otis

Rematch

Strap Match

Kross got the better of Drew

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Dakota Kai

Shotzi with the save

Next week on SmackDown

The Usos defeated The Brawling Brutes to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship