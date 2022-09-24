WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 9.23.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah saw the return of the Tribal Chief and Head of the Table Roman Reigns plus the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship was on the line as The Usos defended against The Brawling Brutes.
Here are the full results and recap:
One of the greatest factions of all time
Six weeks from tomorrow
Everyone and Everything belongs to the Island of Relevancy
Solo was sent by The Samoan Elders
The Enforcer of The Bloodline
It is official
SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan defeated Lacey Evans
Morgan has snapped
Liv Morgan can get extreme
You mess with The Honorary Uce you mess with The Enforcer
New Day defeated Maximum Male Models
Max Dupri has reached his boiling point
Tale of the tape
Braun Strowman defeated Otis
Rematch
Strap Match
Kross got the better of Drew
Raquel Rodriguez defeated Dakota Kai
Shotzi with the save
Next week on SmackDown
The Usos defeated The Brawling Brutes to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship