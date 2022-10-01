Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 9.30.22

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 9.30.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The road to Extreme Rules heated up as Sami Zayn and Solo Sioka teamed up for the first-time ever and so much more. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

The Honorary Uce and The Enforcer 

D30DF796-AD45-425F-BD46-AFB7FEB54144
1
Gallery
1 Images

Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn defeated Madcap Moss and Ricochet 

Jey Uso gave Sami Zayn one last warning 

A change is upon us 

Mr. MITB looked to have put his foot in his own mouth 

88DD5C42-D468-41A3-817A-CEA74F535859
1
Gallery
1 Images

Drew McIntyre defeated Mr. MITB Austin Theory via Disqualification 

Johnny Wrestling looked to make the save 

Kevin Owens evened the odds 

Theory and Alpha Academy must regroup

Maximum Male Models looked to become world record holders

7C189801-5409-464A-BA86-04A19064BF06
1
Gallery
1 Images

Hit Row defeated Los Lotharios 

Don’t let Ronda anywhere near a weapon

9131D3FF-2187-45B3-95E5-45A8AD38A491
1
Gallery
1 Images

Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya 

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan looked to bring the fight to Rousey

New side of Morgan

Two former friends reunited 

It’s gonna take a lot more than that 

Gunther delivered the final blow 

Rest In Peace WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki

The tank is back

42EE4960-0533-4F16-A618-483DB4CED8EE
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bayley defeated Shotzi

62A8593B-6502-4162-9D30-004FF6FE0186
1
Gallery
1 Images

Johnny Garagano, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre defeated Austin Theory and Alpha Academy 

Related Articles

1865D346-9C9B-4C48-B6DE-9A14DA0CC543
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 9.30.22

91180357-45B9-4874-97A4-D07BAC8ECBF8
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 9.30.22

2A199584-C5A6-459F-A4E4-D00A38281A13
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 9.27.22

4242A71A-795F-4472-BDE7-897B5A292B05
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 9.27.22

3C073DC7-B6B9-4B22-8CB5-F2D2EA8FFC81
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 9.26.22

9B638C10-3A6C-4248-B407-7E7B6D4F7BAD
WWE News

Candice LeRae made her return and Monday Night RAW debut on the 9.26.22 edition of RAW

6C855312-6F89-4459-942C-2A738C7B8DD7
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 9.26.22

93352BB1-49C0-4AB7-A19D-AC10BDEF66A8
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 9.23.22