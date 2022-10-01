WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 9.30.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The road to Extreme Rules heated up as Sami Zayn and Solo Sioka teamed up for the first-time ever and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
The Honorary Uce and The Enforcer
Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn defeated Madcap Moss and Ricochet
Jey Uso gave Sami Zayn one last warning
A change is upon us
Mr. MITB looked to have put his foot in his own mouth
Drew McIntyre defeated Mr. MITB Austin Theory via Disqualification
Johnny Wrestling looked to make the save
Kevin Owens evened the odds
Theory and Alpha Academy must regroup
Maximum Male Models looked to become world record holders
Hit Row defeated Los Lotharios
Don’t let Ronda anywhere near a weapon
Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya
SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan looked to bring the fight to Rousey
New side of Morgan
Two former friends reunited
It’s gonna take a lot more than that
Gunther delivered the final blow
Rest In Peace WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki
The tank is back
Bayley defeated Shotzi
Johnny Garagano, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre defeated Austin Theory and Alpha Academy