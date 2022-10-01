WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 9.30.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The road to Extreme Rules heated up as Sami Zayn and Solo Sioka teamed up for the first-time ever and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

The Honorary Uce and The Enforcer

Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn defeated Madcap Moss and Ricochet

Jey Uso gave Sami Zayn one last warning

A change is upon us

Mr. MITB looked to have put his foot in his own mouth

Drew McIntyre defeated Mr. MITB Austin Theory via Disqualification

Johnny Wrestling looked to make the save

Kevin Owens evened the odds

Theory and Alpha Academy must regroup

Maximum Male Models looked to become world record holders

Hit Row defeated Los Lotharios

Don’t let Ronda anywhere near a weapon

Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan looked to bring the fight to Rousey

New side of Morgan

Two former friends reunited

It’s gonna take a lot more than that

Gunther delivered the final blow

Rest In Peace WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki

The tank is back

Bayley defeated Shotzi

Johnny Garagano, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre defeated Austin Theory and Alpha Academy