WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 9.9.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The show saw the fallout from Clash at the Castle, Braun Strowman’s return on RAW, the debut of Solo Sioka and the road to Extreme Rules began. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Imperium defeated The Brawling Brutes 

Welcome the newest member of The Bloodline 

Sami left hanging 

Mess with The Bloodline you get The Street Champion

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Toxic Attraction 

Tonight’s main event 

Ronda Rousey became the number one contender to SmackDown Women’s Championship

Will the elephant ever be addressed in the room?

Will Ronda and Shayna team up to dominate the women’s division?

Hit Row and The Street Profits defeated Maximum Male Models and Los Lotharios 

Inhuman Strength 

The match ended in no contest 

Outta nowhere 

