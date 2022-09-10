WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 9.9.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The show saw the fallout from Clash at the Castle, Braun Strowman’s return on RAW, the debut of Solo Sioka and the road to Extreme Rules began.
Here are the full results and recap:
Imperium defeated The Brawling Brutes
Welcome the newest member of The Bloodline
Sami left hanging
Mess with The Bloodline you get The Street Champion
Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Toxic Attraction
Tonight’s main event
Ronda Rousey became the number one contender to SmackDown Women’s Championship
Will the elephant ever be addressed in the room?
Will Ronda and Shayna team up to dominate the women’s division?
Hit Row and The Street Profits defeated Maximum Male Models and Los Lotharios
Inhuman Strength
The match ended in no contest
Outta nowhere