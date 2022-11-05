WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap: Crown Jewel Go Home Show 11.4.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the Enterprise Center in St.Louis, Missouri and was the go home show for Crown Jewel as the Intercontinental Championship was on the line in the main event, Sonya Deville took on Liv Morgan in a No Disqualification Match and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville

Looks like Xia Li isn’t happy about the return of Emma

Who will walk out with the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship tomorrow?

Who is the mystery women?

LA Knight defeated Ricochet

So much for feeling ucey

What just happened?

The Bloodline gotta keep their heads on a swivel

Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya

Next week on SmackDown

You make your bed you lie in it

Gunther defeated Rey Mysterio to retain the Intercontinental Championship