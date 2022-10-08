WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap: Extreme Rules Go Home Show 10.7.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. This was the go home show for Extreme Rules, Logan Paul and Roman Reigns went face to face plus an Intercontinental Championship rematch from Clash at the Castle.
Here are the full results and recap:
The Game welcomed the WWE Universe to FOX and Friday Night SmackDown
And counting
Welcome back to SmackDown Wade Barrett
Who is better than The Bloodline?
This is a safe space
No lies detected
The Wiseman dropped some wisdom
Will the real Tribal Chief please stand up?
Sami Zayn was spitting facts
Solo Sikoa defeated Ricochet
Jey is your problem now Sami
Six man tag set for later
Legado Del Fantasma now with Zelina Vega have arrived
Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li
Who will be extreme enough to walk out as SmackDown Women’s Champion?
Drew thought he got the jump on Karrion
A preview of tomorrow’s strap match
Valhalla awaits for everyone
Sami’s challenge blew up in his face
Braun Strowman and The New Day defeated Sami Zayn and The Usos
Max Dupri who? LA Knight… YEAH!
Next week on SmackDown
Gunther defeated Sheamus to retain the Intercontinental Championship