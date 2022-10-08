Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap: Extreme Rules Go Home Show 10.7.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. This was the go home show for Extreme Rules, Logan Paul and Roman Reigns went face to face plus an Intercontinental Championship rematch from Clash at the Castle. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

The Game welcomed the WWE Universe to FOX and Friday Night SmackDown 

And counting 

Welcome back to SmackDown Wade Barrett

Who is better than The Bloodline?

This is a safe space 

No lies detected 

The Wiseman dropped some wisdom

Will the real Tribal Chief please stand up?

Sami Zayn was spitting facts

Solo Sikoa defeated Ricochet

Jey is your problem now Sami

Six man tag set for later 

Legado Del Fantasma now with Zelina Vega have arrived 

Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li

Who will be extreme enough to walk out as SmackDown Women’s Champion? 

Drew thought he got the jump on Karrion 

A preview of tomorrow’s strap match 

Valhalla awaits for everyone 

Sami’s challenge blew up in his face 

Braun Strowman and The New Day defeated Sami Zayn and The Usos

Max Dupri who? LA Knight… YEAH!

Next week on SmackDown 

Gunther defeated Sheamus to retain the Intercontinental Championship 

