WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap:Gunther won the Intercontinental Championship, Lacey Evans qualified for Money in the Bank and Riddle earned a championship match for next week 6.10.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from The Raising Canes River Arena in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The show continued to build towards Money in the back with two qualifying matches plus the Intercontinental Championship was on the line. 

Here are the full results: 

Move Butch get out the way 

The match ended in a double count out 

Fight Forever 

The Champ is BACK!

Thank You Cody!

Update on Cody Rhodes’ return

Lacey Evans qualified for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match 

McIntyre demands to be in the Money in the Bank match 

The Viking Raiders are coming soon

Sheamus also wants an automatic entry into MITB

Armbar v Sharpshooter 

Shotzi is tired of hearing Ronda speak 

SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi

Statement made by The Queen of the Hearts 

Pre match comments from Riddle 

Gunther defeated Ricochet to win the Intercontinental Championship 

We all inspire to be like John Cena 

Win or bad news

Last week on SmackDown 

He who laughs last laughs first laughs last 

Traveling can be a pain sometimes 

Riddle defeated Sami Zayn to earn an Undisputed Universal Championship match next week 

Will Riddle make it to next week?

Riddle looks ready for next week 

