WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap:Gunther won the Intercontinental Championship, Lacey Evans qualified for Money in the Bank and Riddle earned a championship match for next week 6.10.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emendated from The Raising Canes River Arena in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The show continued to build towards Money in the back with two qualifying matches plus the Intercontinental Championship was on the line.
Here are the full results:
Move Butch get out the way
The match ended in a double count out
Fight Forever
The Champ is BACK!
Thank You Cody!
Update on Cody Rhodes’ return
Lacey Evans qualified for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
McIntyre demands to be in the Money in the Bank match
The Viking Raiders are coming soon
Sheamus also wants an automatic entry into MITB
Armbar v Sharpshooter
Shotzi is tired of hearing Ronda speak
SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi
Statement made by The Queen of the Hearts
Pre match comments from Riddle
Gunther defeated Ricochet to win the Intercontinental Championship
We all inspire to be like John Cena
Win or bad news
Last week on SmackDown
He who laughs last laughs first laughs last
Traveling can be a pain sometimes
Riddle defeated Sami Zayn to earn an Undisputed Universal Championship match next week
Will Riddle make it to next week?
Riddle looks ready for next week
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!