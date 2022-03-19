WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Brock is out for blood, a WrestleMania match turns into a fatal four way and The Queen stands tall in The Queen City 3.18.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from Charlotte, North Carolina as Roman Reigns and Brock Lensar collided ahead of their Unification match at WrestleMania,
Here are the full results:
Charlotte didn’t get to see The Beast
The Bloodline felt safe with no Brock around
The Beast made sure he came to SmackDown
The Beast is here
Brock the Forklift Driver
Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Los Lotharios
Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders defeated Happy Corbin, Jinder Mahal and Shanky
🚨STIPULATION ALERT 🚨
Match ends in No Contest
A new tag team has emerged
Johnny Knoxville accepted the challenge
Sonya Deville made it official
Pat McAfee was summoned to the principal’s office
Pat apologized to Austin Theory
Thoughts and prayers with Big E
Ridge Holland defeated Kofi Kingston
Charlotte is the woman with a plan
The Queen stood tall in The Queen City
