WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Brock is out for blood, a WrestleMania match turns into a fatal four way and The Queen stands tall in The Queen City 3.18.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from Charlotte, North Carolina as Roman Reigns and Brock Lensar collided ahead of their Unification match at WrestleMania, 

Here are the full results:

Charlotte didn’t get to see The Beast 

The Bloodline felt safe with no Brock around

The Beast made sure he came to SmackDown 

The Beast is here

Brock the Forklift Driver

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Los Lotharios 

Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders defeated Happy Corbin, Jinder Mahal and Shanky

🚨STIPULATION ALERT 🚨 

Match ends in No Contest

A new tag team has emerged 

Johnny Knoxville accepted the challenge

Sonya Deville made it official 

Pat McAfee was summoned to the principal’s office

Pat apologized to Austin Theory

Thoughts and prayers with Big E

Ridge Holland defeated Kofi Kingston 

Charlotte is the woman with a plan

The Queen stood tall in The Queen City

