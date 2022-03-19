WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Brock is out for blood, a WrestleMania match turns into a fatal four way and The Queen stands tall in The Queen City 3.18.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from Charlotte, North Carolina as Roman Reigns and Brock Lensar collided ahead of their Unification match at WrestleMania,

Here are the full results:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Charlotte didn’t get to see The Beast

The Bloodline felt safe with no Brock around

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Beast made sure he came to SmackDown

The Beast is here

Brock the Forklift Driver

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Los Lotharios

1 Gallery 1 Images

Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders defeated Happy Corbin, Jinder Mahal and Shanky

🚨STIPULATION ALERT 🚨

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Match ends in No Contest

A new tag team has emerged

Johnny Knoxville accepted the challenge

Sonya Deville made it official

Pat McAfee was summoned to the principal’s office

Pat apologized to Austin Theory

Thoughts and prayers with Big E

1 Gallery 1 Images

Ridge Holland defeated Kofi Kingston

Charlotte is the woman with a plan

The Queen stood tall in The Queen City

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!