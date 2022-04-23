WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Charlotte and Ronda put pen to paper, Happy Corbin stole the Andre Trophy and a Steel Cage match set for next week 4.22.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. There was nowhere for Sami Zayn to run and hide from Drew McIntyre as they competed in a Lumberjack match, a contract signing between SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Challenger Ronda Rousey and so much more.

Here are the full results:

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Queen looking for a repeat

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

There is no one to hold Rousey back at WrestleMania Backlash

Typically WWE Contract Signing

1 Gallery 1 Images

Xavier Woods defeated Butch

Again???

GUNTER defeated Teddy Goodz

Randy and Drew have buried the hatchet

The SmackDown Women’s Division has lost their protector

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Riddle defeated Jey Uso

Boss Glow cleared out the division or so they thought

New challengers incoming

Raquel Rodriguez debuts…

1 Gallery 1 Images

Madcap Moss defeated Angel

Corbin don’t like being disrespected

We have a thief on our hands

Why Sami why

Messy Sami

Chapter 3 in The Story of Lacey Evans

Next week on SmackDown:

1 / 2

1 Gallery 1 Images

The match ended in no contest

There is definitely nowhere to run next week Sami

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!