WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Charlotte and Ronda put pen to paper, Happy Corbin stole the Andre Trophy and a Steel Cage match set for next week 4.22.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. There was nowhere for Sami Zayn to run and hide from Drew McIntyre as they competed in a Lumberjack match, a contract signing between SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Challenger Ronda Rousey and so much more.
Here are the full results:
The Queen looking for a repeat
There is no one to hold Rousey back at WrestleMania Backlash
Typically WWE Contract Signing
Xavier Woods defeated Butch
Again???
GUNTER defeated Teddy Goodz
Randy and Drew have buried the hatchet
The SmackDown Women’s Division has lost their protector
Riddle defeated Jey Uso
Boss Glow cleared out the division or so they thought
New challengers incoming
Raquel Rodriguez debuts…
Madcap Moss defeated Angel
Corbin don’t like being disrespected
We have a thief on our hands
Why Sami why
Messy Sami
Chapter 3 in The Story of Lacey Evans
Next week on SmackDown:
The match ended in no contest
There is definitely nowhere to run next week Sami
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!