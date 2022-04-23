Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Charlotte and Ronda put pen to paper, Happy Corbin stole the Andre Trophy and a Steel Cage match set for next week 4.22.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. There was nowhere for Sami Zayn to run and hide from Drew McIntyre as they competed in a Lumberjack match, a contract signing between SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Challenger Ronda Rousey and so much more. 

Here are the full results:

The Queen looking for a repeat

There is no one to hold Rousey back at WrestleMania Backlash 

Typically WWE Contract Signing 

Xavier Woods defeated Butch

Again???

GUNTER defeated Teddy Goodz

Randy and Drew have buried the hatchet 

The SmackDown Women’s Division has lost their protector 

Riddle defeated Jey Uso

Boss Glow cleared out the division or so they thought

New challengers incoming

Raquel Rodriguez debuts…

Madcap Moss defeated Angel

Corbin don’t like being disrespected 

We have a thief on our hands

Why Sami why 

Messy Sami 

Chapter 3 in The Story of Lacey Evans 

Next week on SmackDown:

The match ended in no contest 

There is definitely nowhere to run next week Sami 

