WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Charlotte Flair defends title and Ronda Rousey saves Naomi 2.11.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanates from New Orleans, Louisiana which saw a stipulation added to a match set for Elimination Chamber and the SmackDown Women’s Championship defended in the main event.

Here are the full results:

WWE Official Sonya Deville kicked off the show and looked to reprimand Ronda Rousey but The Chairman had other things in mind.

“Lethal Lovers” Los Lotharios defeated The New Day via pinfall

Michael Cole had a sit down interview with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Natalya defeated Aliyah via Sharpshooter

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs were guests on Sami Zayn’s In Zayn podcast

Happy Corbin continued his undefeated streak defeating Ceasro via pinfall

Michael Cole also sat down with the challenger for the WWE Universal Championship Goldberg

Next week on Friday Night SmackDown:

Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey made the save for Naomi to close the show

