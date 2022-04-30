WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Drew McIntyre victorious in the cage, Ricochet retained the Intercontinental Championship and Ronda Rousey won the Beat the Clock Challenge 4.29.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown was taped after last week’s SmackDown went off the air. This was to accommodate the travel for superstars going to Europe for live events.
Here are the full results:
Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn
SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair believes she is better than Ronda Rousey
Say goodbye to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Trophy
Madcap said not so face
Ricochet defeated Shanky to retain the Intercontinental Championship
Debut time for Raquel Rodriguez
Raquel Rodriguez defeated Cat Cardoza
Time for RK-Bro to acknowledge The Bloodline
Riddle needs name tags to tell The Usos apart
Here comes the Tribal Chief
Roman done with Riddle’s games
Roman and Drew have come to blows
The unification match at WrestleMania Backlash is now a six man tag?
Natalya and Shayna got what they wanted
Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler
The Six Man Tag is official
Xavier Woods defeated Ridge Holland
Sheamus defeated Kofi Kingston
Kofi went for a ride
Chapter 4
Next week on SmackDown:
Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi in 1:41
Aliyah survived the time limit
Ronda Rousey won the Beat the Clock Challenge
It’s all Drew Gulak’ fault
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!