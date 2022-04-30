WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Drew McIntyre victorious in the cage, Ricochet retained the Intercontinental Championship and Ronda Rousey won the Beat the Clock Challenge 4.29.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown was taped after last week’s SmackDown went off the air. This was to accommodate the travel for superstars going to Europe for live events.

Here are the full results:

Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair believes she is better than Ronda Rousey

Say goodbye to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Trophy

Madcap said not so face

Ricochet defeated Shanky to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Debut time for Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Cat Cardoza

Time for RK-Bro to acknowledge The Bloodline

Riddle needs name tags to tell The Usos apart

Here comes the Tribal Chief

Roman done with Riddle’s games

Roman and Drew have come to blows

The unification match at WrestleMania Backlash is now a six man tag?

Natalya and Shayna got what they wanted

Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler

The Six Man Tag is official

Xavier Woods defeated Ridge Holland

Sheamus defeated Kofi Kingston

Kofi went for a ride

Chapter 4

Next week on SmackDown:

Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi in 1:41

Aliyah survived the time limit

Ronda Rousey won the Beat the Clock Challenge

It’s all Drew Gulak’ fault

