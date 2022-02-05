WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Goldberg returns to challenges Roman and Ronda Rousey picks Charlotte Flair 2.4.22

Happy Friday as tonight’s edition of SmackDown emanated from Oklahoma City. WWE also continued to build towards Elimination Chamber.

Here are tonight’s results:

Goldberg returns and challenges Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Ricochet defeated Ridge Holland in a quick match

Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated Ceasro and Ricochet

Jimmy Uso defeated Erik

Aliyah defeated Natalya via countout

Sami Zayn vs Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship in two weeks. Natalya vs Aliyah in a Dungeon Style match scheduled for next week.

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal

Naomi will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title next week.

The New Day defeated Los Lotharios

Ronda Rousey picks SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as her WrestleMania opponent.

