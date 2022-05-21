WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Happy Corbin destroyed the Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy and The Usos become Undisputed Tag Team Champions 5.20.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Who won the highly anticipated tag team championship unification match?
Here are the full results:
Acknowledge your Tribal Chief
Greatest. Of. All. Time
Can The Usos get the job done?
Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sami Zayn
We could never be Happy Corbin
Rest In Peace The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Trophy
GUNTHER defeated Drew Gulak
Ricochet made the save
Please welcome one of the hottest modeling agents Max Dupri
Is tonight their night?
Can Shotzi back up her words tonight?
Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shotzi
Xavier Woods defeated Butch
Xavier looks to put this to rest next week. Who is Woods bringing in to help?
The Usos defeated RK-BRO to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions
The Bloodline destroyed RK-BRO
