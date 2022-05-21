Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Happy Corbin destroyed the Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy and The Usos become Undisputed Tag Team Champions 5.20.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Who won the highly anticipated tag team championship unification match?

Here are the full results: 

Acknowledge your Tribal Chief 

Greatest. Of. All. Time

Can The Usos get the job done?

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sami Zayn

We could never be Happy Corbin

Rest In Peace The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Trophy 

GUNTHER defeated Drew Gulak

Ricochet made the save

Please welcome one of the hottest modeling agents Max Dupri 

Is tonight their night?

Can Shotzi back up her words tonight?

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shotzi

Xavier Woods defeated Butch

Xavier looks to put this to rest next week. Who is Woods bringing in to help?

The Usos defeated RK-BRO to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions 

The Bloodline destroyed RK-BRO

