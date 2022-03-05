WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: New Intercontinental Champion Crowned, Two New Matches Announced For WrestleMania and Ronda Taps Out Charlotte Flair 3.4.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. Two titles were on the line tonight plus Ronda Rousey had her first ever match on SmackDown.

Here are the full results:

Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn to become the NEW Intercontinental Champion

Sami Zayn challenged Johnny Knoxville to follow him to WrestleMania

Pat McAfee meet your WrestleMania opponent

Naomi defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella

Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal

Roman called his shot

The Usos defeated The Viking Raiders to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Johnny Knoxville accepted Sami’s challenge

Ronda Rousey defeated Sonya Deville

Ronda is more than a one trick pony

