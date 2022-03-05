WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: New Intercontinental Champion Crowned, Two New Matches Announced For WrestleMania and Ronda Taps Out Charlotte Flair 3.4.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. Two titles were on the line tonight plus Ronda Rousey had her first ever match on SmackDown.
Here are the full results:
Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn to become the NEW Intercontinental Champion
Sami Zayn challenged Johnny Knoxville to follow him to WrestleMania
Pat McAfee meet your WrestleMania opponent
Naomi defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella
Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal
Roman called his shot
The Usos defeated The Viking Raiders to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
Johnny Knoxville accepted Sami’s challenge
Ronda Rousey defeated Sonya Deville
Ronda is more than a one trick pony
