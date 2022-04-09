WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: New stars debuted, Lacey Evans returned and The Bloodline showed Nakamura love 4.8.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is the biggest show of the year as this is the SmackDown after WrestleMania.

Here are the full results:

Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte to a rematch at WrestleMania Blacklash

Charlotte Flair gave her response to the challenge

Xavier Woods defeated Butch

Imperium has arrived on SmackDown

Gunther defeated Joe Alonzo

Los Lotharios welcomed Raquel Rodriguez to SmackDown

Looks like The Happy Folks are done but is this the series finale of Happy Talk

Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn via Countout

Hear part one of Lacy Evans’ story

Liv Morgan defeated Sasha Banks

Next week on SmackDown:

The Bloodline looking for more gold

Looks like Shinsuke is Roman’s first challenger as Undisputed Champion

