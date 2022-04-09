WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: New stars debuted, Lacey Evans returned and The Bloodline showed Nakamura love 4.8.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is the biggest show of the year as this is the SmackDown after WrestleMania.
Here are the full results:
Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte to a rematch at WrestleMania Blacklash
Charlotte Flair gave her response to the challenge
Xavier Woods defeated Butch
Imperium has arrived on SmackDown
Gunther defeated Joe Alonzo
Los Lotharios welcomed Raquel Rodriguez to SmackDown
Looks like The Happy Folks are done but is this the series finale of Happy Talk
Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn via Countout
Hear part one of Lacy Evans’ story
Liv Morgan defeated Sasha Banks
Next week on SmackDown:
The Bloodline looking for more gold
Looks like Shinsuke is Roman’s first challenger as Undisputed Champion
