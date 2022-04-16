WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Ricochet defended Intercontinental Title, Drew Gulak is now an interviewer, Tag Team Unification Match announced for WrestleMania Backlash 4.15.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from Worcester, Massachusetts. RK-Bro accepted the challenge from The Usos to unify the tag titles, the Intercontinental Championship was on the line and so much more.
Here are the full results:
The RAW Tag Team Champions opened the show
RK-Bro accepted the challenge
Rhea Ripley defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi
Meet SmackDown’s newest interviewer
Madcap Moss defeated Humberto
This will be the biggest test for Drew Gulak
*BREAKING NEWS*
Charlotte according to her was doing Ronda a favor
Things got personal during Flair’s interview
Message sent to Rousey via Drew Gulak
Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn via countout
Ricochet defeated Jinder Mahal to retain the Intercontinental Championship
Chapter 2 of The Story of Lacey Evans
Natalya and Shayna meet Raquel Rodriguez
Next week on SmackDown
RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso
