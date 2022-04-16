Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Ricochet defended Intercontinental Title, Drew Gulak is now an interviewer, Tag Team Unification Match announced for WrestleMania Backlash 4.15.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from Worcester, Massachusetts. RK-Bro accepted the challenge from The Usos to unify the tag titles, the Intercontinental Championship was on the line and so much more. 

Here are the full results: 

The RAW Tag Team Champions opened the show

RK-Bro accepted the challenge 

Rhea Ripley defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi 

Meet SmackDown’s newest interviewer 

Madcap Moss defeated Humberto 

This will be the biggest test for Drew Gulak 

*BREAKING NEWS*

Charlotte according to her was doing Ronda a favor

Things got personal during Flair’s interview 

Message sent to Rousey via Drew Gulak

Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn via countout

Ricochet defeated Jinder Mahal to retain the Intercontinental Championship 

Chapter 2 of The Story of Lacey Evans

Natalya and Shayna meet Raquel Rodriguez 

Next week on SmackDown 

RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso

