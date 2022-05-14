Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Ronda Rousey Open Challenge, Boss Glow successfully defended the tag titles and the unification match set for next week 5.13.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. 

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships were on the line plus RAW Tag Team Champions RK-BRO took a field trip to the blue brand. 

Here are the full results: 

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-BRO kicked off the show 

Is this great advice from Sami Zayn?

Sami has stepped into it now 

It is official 

RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle defeated Sami Zayn 

The Bloodline will response to RK-BRO tonight

The new champion is already putting the title on the line 

SmackDown’s newest star accepted the challenge 

Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship 

Who’s next for Ronda?

This isn’t a joking matter

How despicable to kick a man while he’s down

Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Poor Drew Gulak. Can’t catch a break 

Butch defeated Kofi Kingston 

The Bloodline accepts

It goes down next week 

