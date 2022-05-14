WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Ronda Rousey Open Challenge, Boss Glow successfully defended the tag titles and the unification match set for next week 5.13.22
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships were on the line plus RAW Tag Team Champions RK-BRO took a field trip to the blue brand.
Here are the full results:
RAW Tag Team Champions RK-BRO kicked off the show
Is this great advice from Sami Zayn?
Sami has stepped into it now
It is official
RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle defeated Sami Zayn
The Bloodline will response to RK-BRO tonight
The new champion is already putting the title on the line
SmackDown’s newest star accepted the challenge
Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship
Who’s next for Ronda?
This isn’t a joking matter
How despicable to kick a man while he’s down
Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
Poor Drew Gulak. Can’t catch a break
Butch defeated Kofi Kingston
The Bloodline accepts
It goes down next week
