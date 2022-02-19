WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: The Final Build to Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn Wins Intercontinental Title and Roman Goes Face to Face with Goldberg  2.18.22

Tonight’s show was taped after SmackDown last week due to Elimination Chamber being in Saudi Arabia this year.

This week was the final stop before the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event tomorrow.

We found out that a stipulation has been added to the Women’s Tag Match tomorrow

Ricochet defeated Sheamus via pinfall

We got a career retrospective video package on The Undertaker who will headline the Hall of Fame class of 2022

Ivar defeated Jey Uso via Disqualification

Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to begin his third reign as Intercontinental Champion

