Roman Regins a Paul Heyman Guy???

Roman Regins made his return to WWE this past Sunday at SummerSlam attacking both Strowman and Wyatt after The Fiend defeated Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Earlier this week it was announced that Roman Regins, Braun Strowman, and The Fiend would do battle in a No Holds Barred Match at this Sunday's WWE Payback PPV.

During tonight's Smackdown Adam Pearce went around collecting the three competitor's signatures. The show ended with Pearce finally getting Roman's signature and we saw Paul Heyman sitting next to him.

Is Roman Regins the new Paul Heyman guy?

