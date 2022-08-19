WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Face to Face Preview 8.19.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament kick off for the blue brand plus Gunther successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship in the main event.

Tonight the road to Clash at the Castle heats up as Champion and Challenger meet face to face.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Just weeks before their battle at WWE Clash at the Castle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, The Head of the Table and The Scottish Warrior will go head-to-head on SmackDown.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The last time Roman Reigns tried to address his future opponent, Drew McIntyre was blindsided by a returning Karrion Kross. Kross, along with the returning Scarlett, laid an hourglass at the feet of Reigns, indicating the end is near.

With only weeks to go until their showdown at the Premium Live Event in Cardiff, Wales, what will Reigns and McIntyre say to each other? Plus, will Kross make his presence felt after shocking the WWE Universe? Find out tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - After an attempt at blindsiding The Viking Raiders with a Kendo stick backfired on Kofi Kingston, The New Day member was brutalized by the dominant duo and carted off on a stretcher. With Kingston now on shelf, he joins Xavier Woods, who was left battered and broken a few weeks ago.

With both New Day members out of action, The Viking Raiders will rub salt in the wounds by holding a “Viking Funeral.”

What does a “Viking Funeral” entail?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The wildcard team everybody is talking about will make its SmackDown debut against veterans Natalya and Sonya Deville in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament First-Round Match.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The competition has been fierce in the tournament, and Lyons and Stark will have their work cut out for them dealing with the cunning Natalya and Deville. The surprise factor will be evident, however, as Natalya and Deville may not be familiar with Lyons and Stark’s incredible performances on NXT 2.0.

Can Lyons and Stark deliver a massive upset, or will Natalya and Deville continue to prove their dominance?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!