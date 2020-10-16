WWE Friday Night Smackdown Season Premiere (10/16/20)

Last week was the first night of the 2020 WWE draft. Now that the draft is done and everyone has found their new homes. What is next for the blue brand on the season premiere of Smackdown.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Braun Strowman vs Roman Regins(WWE Universal Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - The Universal Title will be on the line for the SmackDown season premiere when Roman Reigns gets a colossal challenge from Braun Strowman. After being chosen by Raw, The Monster will make one final stop on the blue brand and hope to take the Universal Championship with him. The Tribal Chief has asserted his dominance over the blue brand since his return and will look to earn even more respect by defeating an old rival. Strowman will have payback on the mind after Reigns pinned the monstrous Superstar at WWE Payback in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match to win the title. Can Reigns slay the giant? Or will Strowman leave SmackDown with the ultimate parting gift?

The New Day vs Ceasro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sheamus:

Preview (via WWE) - The separation of The New Day sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe as questions swirled around the beloved group’s future. Before Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods head to the red brand, they’ll team with Big E one more time on SmackDown to battle Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro & Sheamus. Night One of the WWE Draft couldn’t have started better for The New Day, as Big E prevailed in a grueling Falls Count Anywhere Match over The Celtic Warrior, and Kingston & Woods reunited to defeat Nakamura & Cesaro. The night came crashing down when the trio were sent headed in different directions following the selections by USA and FOX. The group has been adamant in assuring they’ll remain as strong as ever apart, but Friday will provide the first real test to their future partnership. Can The New Day put together a fond farewell on the blue brand? Or will Nakamura, Cesaro & Sheamus spoil their going away party?

Jeff Hardy vs Lars Sullivan:

Preview (via WWE) - Lars Sullivan has bulldozed his way back into the WWE Universe, but Jeff Hardy is ready to step into his path. The Charismatic Enigma will take on the larger-than-life Superstar in his final SmackDown appearance before heading to Raw. The Freak brought mayhem in his return last Friday night, as he attacked Matt Riddle, Hardy and The Miz. Then Sullivan came calling for John Morrison on the red brand, as he broke up “Miz TV” and demolished The Guru of Greatness. Hardy will head to Raw, and Sullivan will land on SmackDown after the WWE Draft, but Hardy will have one last opportunity for payback before the move. Can the high-flying Hardy slow Sullivan’s path of destruction? Or will The Freak create more havoc in his return to in-ring action?

The Street Profits vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode(WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - The Street Profits are bringing ALL THE SMOKE to Friday nights and wasting no time in defending their title. Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins will take on Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match on the FOX season premiere. The challengers fell short in their bid to take the Raw Tag Team Titles from The New Day in their red-brand finale. The Street Profits put together an impressive run as the Raw Tag Team Champions and swapped titles with The New Day before heading to SmackDown. Will Ford & Dawkins be raising red solo cups to toast their blue-brand debut? Or will Ziggler & Roode spoil the party with a victory?

Daniel Bryan Enters the WWE ThunderDome:

Preview (via WWE) - Will Daniel Bryan be back on the blue brand this week? Yes! Yes! Yes! The Grand Slam Champion will make his WWE ThunderDome debut on the SmackDown season premiere Friday night. What will Bryan have to say in his return to the bright lights on FOX?

