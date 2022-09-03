Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Spoilers 9.2.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown was taped last week from the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan. This is due to WWE and superstars traveling to Cardiff, Wales for Clash at the Castle. 

Here are the full spoilers: 

Karrion Kross defeated Drew Gulak.

Ronda Rousey went out to the ring. Adam Pearce walked out and announced that he has lifted her suspension, but he would have fired her if he had the power to do so. Pierce called her the "single biggest b**ch he's ever met and then she put him in an armbar.

Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models. Los Lotharios worked together with MMM to attack Hit Row. Things were evened up with The Street Profits running to the ring.

Happy Corbin issued an open challenge. Shinsuke Nakamura accepted it and then beat him.

Butch defeated Ludwig Kaiser.

Viking Raiders defeated The New Day after Kofi was put through stacked tables in a Viking Rules match.

The show closed with Roman Reigns’ two-year championship celebration. The Usos and Sami Zayn hosted the segment. After they introduced Roman, Reigns got claymored as he arrived at the arena. McIntyre stood tall at the end after taking out Jimmy and Jey Uso.

