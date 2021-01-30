WWE Friday Night Smackdown Viewership and Ratings 1.29.21

Last night’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown was the final stop before the Royal Rumble tomorrow for the blue brand.

Last night’s show saw numerous RAW Superstars show up on the blue brand including AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, and Sheamus just to name a few.

The show drew an average of 2.228 million viewers.

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 2.294 million viewers

Hour 2: 2.161 million viewers

The show was headlined by a 10 man tag team match that ended in chaos simulating what’s to come tomorrow in a Royal Rumble match.

