WWE Friday Night Smackdown Viewership and Ratings 1.8.21

Last night’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown continued to build towards the Royal Rumble as we got two more names declared for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match and a Gauntlet Match to determine the next challenger for Roman Reigns.

The show drew an average of 2.01 million viewers which is down ever so slightly from last week’s show that drew an average of 2.013 million viewers.

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 2.036 million viewers

Hour 2: 1.969 million viewers

The show was headlined by a #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match which was ultimately won by WWE Official Adam Pearce

