Last night's episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown drew an average of 2.04 million viewers which is up from last week's episode

The first hour of the show saw an average of 2.105 million viewers while the second hour took a tip and saw an average of 1.980 million viewers.

The show was headlined by Sami Zayn successfully defending his Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy.

