WWE Friday Night Smackdown Viewership and Ratings (10/30/20)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Viewership and Ratings (10/30/20)

Author:
Publish date:

Last night's episode of Friday Night SmackDown sas the fallout from Hell in a Cell as the blue brand build towards Survivor Series.

The episode drew an average of 2.133 million viewers which is up from last week's show that aired on FS1.

20201031_120709
1
Gallery
1 Images

The show was headlined by Jey Uso defeating Daniel Bryan to earn a spot on the Men's Survivor Series Team.

The first hour drew 2.115 million viewers while the second was up and drew and average of 2.151 million viewers.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

01-wwe-friday-night-smackdown-on-fox-ratings-viewership-logo-1
WWE

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Viewership and Ratings (10/30/20)

PicsArt_10-26-03.07.21
WWE

WNW Retro Review First Watch WCW Saturday Night February 13th, 1993

20201030_SD_MatchPreview_BryanJey_FC_tonight--ba8facd825f86193075fa48e82511799
WWE Smackdown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Recap & Summary (10/30/20)

20201029_SD_MatchPreview_JeyUso_Tonight_FC--bc89c8f7fea95b410ee5adde2f3cf7ad
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown! LIVE coverage w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (10/30/2020)

20201030_SD_MatchPreview_BryanJey_FC_tonight--ba8facd825f86193075fa48e82511799
WWE

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Preview (10/30/20)

20201029_202836
WWE Results

WWE NXT UK Results (10/29/20)

AEW-Dynamite-vs-NXT-Wallpaper-2019-1200x675
WWE

NXT & AEW Ratings Are In!

20201026_NetSchedule_NXTUK_WalterIlja_FC_Thur--fb601f0ad9e1dfc62e1b73df0ef284e2
WWE

NXT UK Preview (10/29/20)