WWE Friday Night Smackdown Viewership and Ratings (10/30/20)

Last night's episode of Friday Night SmackDown sas the fallout from Hell in a Cell as the blue brand build towards Survivor Series.

The episode drew an average of 2.133 million viewers which is up from last week's show that aired on FS1.

1 Gallery 1 Images

The show was headlined by Jey Uso defeating Daniel Bryan to earn a spot on the Men's Survivor Series Team.

The first hour drew 2.115 million viewers while the second was up and drew and average of 2.151 million viewers.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!