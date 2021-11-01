WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership and Ratings 10.29.21

Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Friday Night SmackDown Viewership and Ratings 10.29.21
Friday Night SmackDown Viewership and Ratings 10.29.21

This week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown was again on FS1 and the Halloween edition which featured a tag team Trick or Street Fight and the Knighting of Kofi Kingston. 

This week’s show drew an average of 1.032 million viewers 

The main event of the show saw The New Day defeating the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos. 

