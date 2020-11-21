WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership and Ratings (11/20/20)

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership and Ratings (11/20/20)

Last night's edition ot Friday Night SmackDown was the go home show for Survivor Series. We saw a hand full of RAW superstars being "invited" to the blue brand as we got last minute hype for the ppv. 

The go home show for the blue brand drew an average of 2.215 million viewers 

This was down from last week's show that drew an average of 2.234 million viewers.

Here is the hourly breakdown of this week's show:

Hour 1: 2.202 million viewers 

Hour 2: 2.228 million viewers 

The show was headlined by Daniel Bryan defeating Jey Uso. 

