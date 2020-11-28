WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership and Ratings (11/27/20)

WW Friday Night SmackDown Viewership and Ratings (11/27/20)

Last night's edition of Friday Night SmackDown we witnessed the fallout from Survivor Series. The show drew an average of 1.986 million viewers 

This was down from last week's Survivor Series go home show that drew an average of 2.215 million viewers.

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 2.016 million viewers 

Hour 2: 1.957 million viewers 

Last night's show was headlined by Kevin Owens defeating Jey Uso via disq

