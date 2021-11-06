WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership and Ratings 11.5.21

Last night’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the return of the WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

The show drew an average of 1.978 million viewers according to Spoiler TV which is up for last week’s show on FS1 that drew an average of 1.032 million viewers.

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 2.015 million viewers

Hour 2: 1.941 million viewers

The show was headlined by King Woods vs Jimmy Uso. The loser would have to bend a knee to either Roman Reigns or King Woods. The match was won by King Woods leading to a post match beat down from The Bloodline.

