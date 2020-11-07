WWE Friday Night Smackdown Viewership and Ratings (11/6/20)

Last night's edition of Friday Night SmackDown continued to build towards Survivor Series as Sasha Banks retained the SmackDown Women’s Championship and spots for the Men's and Women’s Survivor Series Teams were claimed.

The show drew an average 2.209 million viewers whch is down from last week's Hell in a Cell Fallout which drew an average of 2.286 million viewers.

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 2.312 million viewers

Hour 2: 2.106 million viewers

The show was headlined by Jey Uso defeating Kennedy Owens.

