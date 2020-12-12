WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership and Ratings (12/11/20)

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership and Ratings (12/11/20)

Last night's editon of Friday Night SmackDown continued to build towards TLC. The show drew an average of 2.106 million viewers and 0.55 in the 18-49 demo.

This is slightly below from last week's show that drew an average of 2.130 million viewers. 

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 2.141 million viewers 

Hour 2: 2.071 million viewers 

The show was headlined by Sasha Banks defending her Smackdown Women's Championship against Carmella. Carmella won the match via DQ.

